The Eichelberger Center For Community Voices At WYSO

Former Yellow Springs councilman and Korean War veteran Joe Lewis dies

WYSO | By Chris Welter
Published April 27, 2024 at 2:11 PM EDT
Joe Lewis at Friends Care in Yellow Springs in January 2024
Reilly Dixon
/
Contributed
Joe Lewis at Friends Care in Yellow Springs in January 2024

Yellow Springs politician and Korean War veteran Joe Lewis has died.

A visitation and funeral service for Lewis will be at the Central Chapel AME Church in Yellow Springs on Monday, April 29. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is scheduled to speak at the service.

Lewis was born in Sabina in Clinton County and joined the Air Force in 1949, two years after the military branch was founded.

“It changed my life to the point that once I went to work for the Air Force as an airman, then came out as a civilian, I worked for the Air Force for the rest of my life,” Lewis said in an interview with WYSO in 2017.

After retiring from Wright Patterson Air Force Base in the eighties, Lewis served on the Yellow Springs Village Council for eight years.

See his full obituary here.
Community Wright Patterson Air Force BaseClinton CountyYellow SpringsMike DeWine
Chris Welter
Chris Welter is the Managing Editor at The Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO.

Chris got his start in radio in 2017 when he completed a six-month training at the Center for Community Voices. Most recently, he worked as a substitute host and the Environment Reporter at WYSO.
