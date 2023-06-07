Xenia library remains open during renovations

Xenia, Ohio — The Xenia branch of the Greene County Public Library system is undergoing a slew of renovations – the first in more than forty years. The project is expected to cost $8.7 million.

Renovations include expanding the Xenia library’s maker space called Spark Place and installing more windows for natural light. The project also includes roof repairs.

Karl Colon is the Executive Director of the Greene County Public Library. He says these renovations come in response to the public’s requests.

“A public library is the community’s garden, it’s its living room, it’s its home away from home and we as its public servants are entrusted with making it the nicest possible garden, the most welcoming garden that we can,” Colon said.

The library is projected to be completed within 20 months, depending on supply chains.

The costs are covered by federal COVID relief money, bonds, and over $4 million from the library’s savings.

The Xenia branch will remain open throughout the renovations.