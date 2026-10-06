The Vocal Takeover
The Vocal Takeover
Trotwood-Madison High School Vocal Music Program presents The Vocal Takeover, a free community concert on Thursday, November 5, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Trotwood-Madison High School. Presented by The Melatonics and featuring Symphonix, the concert will showcase the talent, creativity, dedication, and musical growth of Trotwood-Madison student vocalists. Families, friends, alumni, and community members are invited to attend and support our students.
Trotwood Madison High School
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06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Trotwood Madison HS
9378540878
jelanistokes@trotwood.k12.oh.us
Artist Group Info
Mr. Jelani Stokes
jelanistokes@trotwood.k12.oh.us
Trotwood Madison High School
4400 N. Olive RoadTrotwood, Ohio 45426
9372127951
Naglasper405@gmail.com