Trotwood-Madison High School Vocal Music Program presents The Vocal Takeover, a free community concert on Thursday, November 5, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Trotwood-Madison High School. Presented by The Melatonics and featuring Symphonix, the concert will showcase the talent, creativity, dedication, and musical growth of Trotwood-Madison student vocalists. Families, friends, alumni, and community members are invited to attend and support our students.