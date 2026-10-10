It's Dayton's New Year's Eve Ball Drop tradition! Get the crew together and figure out your resolutions because 2027 is almost here!

Dance in the New Year with three different stations to choose from! KimL will be on the green station with EDM, Sexbox on the blue station with 70s, 80s, and 90s, and John Chapel on the Red station with modern Hip Hop! You will not want to miss this classic Dayton event!

HOW TO GO?

December 31, 2026

The Brightside, 905 E 3rd St, Dayton

Doors 8pm / Event 8:30pm - 1:30am

Ages 21+

Tickets and more details at daytonsilentdisco.com.

Single-day tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the doors.

Group Tickets: Save 20% when you bring a group of 10 (pre-sale only).

Discounted single-day presale tickets end at midnight on Dec 30.

