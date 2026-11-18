" Holiday Spectacular" concert
" Holiday Spectacular" concert
The Southwestern Ohio Symphonic Band, led by Dan Nichols, presents “Holiday Spectacular”. Holiday favorites include “Greensleeves: A Fantasia for Bands” and “Not So Silent Night”. Midway March will be played to honor veterans, and Santa will visit.
Middletown High School
02:30 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Southwestern Ohio Symphonic Band
Artist Group Info
Southwestern Ohio Symphonic Band
sosband01@gmail.com
Middletown High School
601 N Breiel BlvdMiddletown , Ohio 45042
sosband01@gmail.com