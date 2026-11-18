Fearless Ladies Christmas Community Party
Fearless Ladies Christmas Community Party
The Fearless Ladies Organization invites the community to a Christmas Community Party with food, music, vendors, a toy giveaway, prizes, giveaways, and fun activities for the whole family. Children must be with an adult to receive gifts.
Premier Health YMCA
Free
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 3 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Fearless Ladies Organization
937-901-6321
fearlessladies@gmail.com
Premier Health YMCA
2649 Salem AveDayton, Ohio 45406