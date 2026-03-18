Join us for an evening with Ellis Paul at The Brightside! We are thrilled to welcome this amazing singer/songwriter back to our stage. Special local guest Midwestern Mrs and Jeff Butcher will kick off this lovely night of live music.

HOW TO GO?

Friday, March 19, 2027

Doors open at 7pm / Show begins at 7:30pm

The Brightside, 905 E 3rd St, Dayton (SideDoor room - enter from 3rd St door on sidewalk)

All ages welcome!

Tickets are $25 advance / $30 at the door (as available)

2 Top VIP reserved tables (includes 2 tickets) for $80

No outside beverages allowed. Outside food OK to bring!

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Ellis paul doesn’t just write songs; he’s a guitar-toting storyteller who captures the human condition and details the hopes, loves, and losses of those he observes, transforming their stories into luminous pieces of music that reach deep into your soul.

Much like the artists who have inspired him, from Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan, and Paul Simon to the singer-songwriter he most admires, Woody Guthrie, Paul combines deeply personal experiences with social issues to create provocative works that feel both timely and timeless. Born and raised in Maine, Paul attended Boston College on a track scholarship and became a regular on the city’s open-mic circuit in the evenings.

After winning a Boston Acoustic Underground songwriter competition, he caught the attention of folk legend Bill Morrissey, who produced his indie album "Say Something" in 1993. This led to a seven-album contract with Rounder Records and the release of "Stories" in 1994.

His songs have appeared in several blockbuster films (Me, Myself, and Irene; Shallow Hal, Hall Pass) and have been covered by award-winning country artists (Sugarland, Kristian Bush, Jack Ingram). Through a steady succession of his own albums — a remarkable 23 releases so far – and a constant touring presence around the world, Paul’s audience has grown into a loyal legion of fans. Along the way, he has picked up an impressive number of awards, including the prestigious Kerrville New Folk Award, 15 Boston Music Awards, an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Maine, the 2019 International Acoustic Music Awards Artist of the Year, and most recently, his album, The Storyteller’s Suitcase, was named the 2019 NERFA Album of the Year.

His new album “55” touches on the importance of gratitude in a tough era marked by the pandemic and divided political stances on his own label, Rosella Records.

www.ellispaul.com