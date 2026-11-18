Spend a night with original music, roots, blues, Americana, and a few familiar favorites at The Brightside!

2 Different People is singer-songwriter Sarah Horstman on vocals and guitar with Adam West on harmonica. Together they blend roots, folk, blues, country, and pop into a sound all their own. They play their own songs and put their own spin on familiar ones, with a musical chemistry that's anything but ordinary.

Opening the night is Dayton Original Matt Shetler, a familiar face from the Canal Street days. He'll play his heartfelt original songs as Ready Shet Go.

Come out for great music, good company, and a little something different.

HOW TO GO?

Different Roots: 2 Different People with Ready Shet Go!

Wednesday, December 9 | The Brightside SideDoor

Doors 6:30 PM | Music 7–9 PM

$10 at the door

All ages welcome!