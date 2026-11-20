Wilco announces the Wilcoworld Tour 2027, a run of shows throughout April and May in the Midwest, South, and West Coast. The tour includes a performance in Huber Heights, OH bringing Wilcoworld to Rose Music Center on April 20.

2026 saw Wilco tour all over the US and EU, as well as host their “earnestly mov[ing]” (GQ) Sky Blue Sky Festival in Mexico and Solid Sound Festival at MASS MoCA, which Rolling Stone crowned “their most joyful celebration yet.” Capping off the year is the return of Wilco’s semi-annual Winterlude series in Chicago. They will play expansive, career-spanning sets at the Chicago Theatre on December 4 and 5 and Thalia Hall on December 7 and 8. Additionally, Wilco has added a bonus performance to its March 2027 residency in Marrakech. That show, available exclusively to holders of the Wilco In Morocco Travel Package, will take place on the grounds of the 16th Century Badi Palace.

In recent Wilco-related news, Yankee Hotel Foxtrot was featured in Pitchfork’s recent “The 100 Best Indie Rock Albums of All Time.” December 11 will see the release of Billy Bragg and Wilco’sMermaid Avenue: The Complete Sessions via Craft Recordings. And next year, the band will play their first shows in Morocco. Additionally, Jeff Tweedy penned a Guest Essay for theNew York Times series marking the paper’s 175th anniversary on Woody Guthrie’s claim in 1943 that we needed music to know one another better. He also recently did an interview with the new Raw Dog Podcast run by Chicago’s legendary Weiner Circle. Finally, a co-headline tour with Tweedy and the Punch Brothers is on the horizon for February.

