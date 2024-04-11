Entrepreneurs Center gets $150,000 to support small businesses

Montgomery County has awarded The Entrepreneurs Center $150,000 to boost companies focused on tech and innovation.

The center will use the Creative Technologies Business Grant to support tech businesses, including patent attorneys, sales consultants and accounting firms.

Scott Koorndyk, the president of the Dayton Entrepreneurs’ Center, said these grants will help small businesses offset the costs of operations.

“We're going to want to make sure that the dollars that Montgomery County provides to us are synergized with the work that we already do to make sure that the application of these dollars really yields the best results, the most success for these companies,” Koorndyk said.

Businesses from around the county can apply for up to $15,000 and the initial investment will run until the end of next year.

Montgomery County has pledged additional financial support over the next two years.

