In Startup Storytellers, local entrepreneurs share their struggles and triumphs

The Entrepreneurs Center held its first Startup Storytellers event this week at the Arcade Innovation hub in downtown Dayton. In the first of what will be a monthly series , four local entrepreneurs shared their journey in launching a startup. They were Jamie Bowerman of Bowerbags LLC, Sarah Jordan of Skuld, Luis Estevez from AIMM and Sarah Kallile from Lunnie.

Sarah Kallile shared how she opened her maternity apparel company during the pandemic. Kallile said being a part of the event made the journey feel less lonely.

“It’s been a tremendous asset to be able to connect with other entrepreneurs and find your community.” she said. “I was very thankful to be here today and listen to other stories as well”

Ngozi Cole / WYSO Sarah Kallile of Lunnie, a company that makes leak-proof nursing bras, shares how she started her business during the pandemic.

Scott Koorndyk, the president of the Entrepreneurs center, said the Startup Storytellers series is a chance for Dayton entrepreneurs to showcase their work , and share the tips and tricks of running a business.

“What I hope is that at the end of the day, people know these small businesses and when they're thinking about the innovative spirit of Dayton, these small businesses come to mind,” said Koorndyk.

Last year, the center received a $15 million grant from Ohio Third Frontier, to expand its Entrepreneurial Services Provider Program.

Entrepreneurs also get support from the center's partners, which include the University of Dayton and the Wright Brothers institute.