Business & Economy

Montgomery County property values soar; taxes to increase

WYSO | By Chris Welter
Published July 14, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT
The Auditor’s Office expects the county’s total property value to exceed $40 billion at the end of the year, after new construction value and other factors are added in Montgomery County
Montgomery County Auditor's Office
/
The Auditor’s Office expects the county’s total property value to exceed $40 billion at the end of the year, after new construction value and other factors are added in Montgomery County

Montgomery County released a property value update Thursday. Auditor Karl Keith said the county has seen a historic $8.5 billion property value growth in the past three years, corresponding to residential property values increasing by 34% on aggregate, Keith’s office said.

Ohio law requires counties to update property values for tax purposes every three years. This week’s update means higher property taxes for homeowners with Auditor Keith estimating an increase on average between 4% and 6%.

“I have run out of words to describe the local real estate market: hot, robust, strong record, setting on fire, off the charts. I've used all of those words recently to describe the market and over the past three years, the market has performed at a level we have never seen before,” he said.

Montgomery County homeowners will be notified by the auditor’s office of the new value of their property by letter in a few weeks. If they disagree with that new value, residents can appeal with the county auditor’s office and schedule a virtual informal review meeting sometime in August or September.

“When people are in the market these days and they're paying exorbitant, high, off the chart prices for homes, I think they can expect that that comes with a tax responsibility,” Keith said.

Chris Welter
Chris Welter is the Environment Reporter at WYSO. He got his start in radio in 2017, when he completed a training at WYSO's Eichelberger Center for Community Voices. Prior to joining the team at WYSO, he did boots-on-the-ground conservation work and policy research on land-use issues in southwest Ohio as a Miller Fellow with the Tecumseh Land Trust.
