There's a moment in the new film Elsinore that burrows into your long-term memory and sets up housekeeping there. You can feel it happening, clearing space, making room.

Ian Charleson (Andrew Scott) is an actor starring as Hamlet at Britain's National Theatre. He's also dying. During one of his stays in the Royal Free Hospital's AIDS ward (it's 1989), Ian is told he has visitors. We, the audience, don't know who they are yet. But Ian very clearly does.

Director Simon Stone keeps us in the hospital room as Ian waits for them to arrive. He holds on Ian's ashen, haggard face, and we watch the emotions roll across it like weather systems over bleached terrain: Dread. Fear. Self-recrimination. Sorrow. And then, finally: Resolve. He wipes his tears, and — ever the actor — rehearses the scene that is about to unfold. He forces himself to adopt the smile he will wear when his visitors arrive — a smile of delight and gratitude and reassurance.

That moment is so abject, and Ian so bereft, that it startles us. And the reason it does so is the simplicity and directness of its delivery — Stone trusts that a close-up of Andrew Scott will do the necessary work, and that trust is well-founded.

In that moment and others, the performance Andrew Scott delivers in Elsinore is searing and unforgettable; it tolls like an alarm bell.

You'll come away wishing the movie surrounding that performance trusted the actor more deeply and consistently. Director Stone keeps second guessing himself by outfitting the film with dramaturgical training wheels — including, but not limited to, Stefan Gregory's swooning, too-insistent score — to milk the audience's tear ducts.

Those visitors to Ian's bedside I mentioned? Sure, their appearance affords Scott that unforgettable, actorly set piece, but they don't belong in this story about an actor deftly applying his considerable gifts to the role of his lifetime. They belong instead in the kind of soapily heartfelt if conventional AIDS dramas that have been thick on the ground since 1989's Longtime Companion.

It's a shame, because Stone's actors are all doing good, unfussy work to particularize and individuate these characters and events, and the meat of the story works well, when it sticks to the daily rituals of Ian's life. We watch him scanning his body for Kaposi's Sarcoma lesions every morning, dutifully keeping doctor's appointments and — when he gets the chance to step into the role of Hamlet — drilling with his fellow actors in exhausting rehearsals, memorizing dialogue, running through fight choreography. These sequences are the film's best, concerned as they are with the kind of practical, technical, demanding details that comfort and focus Ian even as he's staring down his own death.

Early on, we see montages of Ian's performance in the play, and they also evince a restraint and rigor that's missing from the rest of the film. The first time we see him doing the "To be or not to be" soliloquy, it takes a couple seconds for us to recognize it, because we've joined him deep into the speech; he's 20 or so lines in, down around the quietus, bare bodkin, who-would-fardels-bear? chunk. It's a smart choice, meant to navigate us around the most cliche and predictable aspects of a movie about a performance of Hamlet.

It doesn't last, that forbearance. Before long we see Ian shuffle-repeating all the melancholy Dane's greatest hits — To be or not to be, Alas poor Yorick, What a piece of work is a man — the whole Intro-to-Shakespeare schmear. Which would be perfectly fine, if it didn't precisely coincide with a sudden slackening of the film's emotional tension as it starts ladling on the syrup and plucking at our heartstrings.

The film further stacks the deck in scenes featuring David Dawson as activist and filmmaker Derek Jarman. At first, the characterization of Jarman feels on the money; he takes Ian to task for staying in the closet. But the film strains so doggedly to get us to take Ian's side that somehow it shows us Ian convincing Jarman to accept his decision not to come out. That's just a mind-boggling choice. If you've read Jarman's diaries, you know — nobody ever won an argument against Derek Jarman.

The film doesn't even trust that we could watch Andrew Scott playing Ian playing Hamlet and recognize that the guy's pretty darn good at this whole acting thing. It keeps feeding us shot after shot of wet-eyed audience members (including Ian's doctor, played by Olivia Colman) marveling at him. It's training wheels again. We're already marveling. Why aren't we enough?

Gratifyingly, Elsinore doesn't pull its punches when it comes to depicting Ian's friend group, specifically the lacerating, pitch-black humor that queer folk adopt as psychic armor, allowing us to directly address something painful while protecting ourselves from it. They tease and mock one another mercilessly, raising the spectre of death every chance they get until it becomes such a constant presence in their lives that it should start paying its share of the rent.

At its heart, the film has Scott, delivering the performance of several lifetimes. If Elsinore had the courage of its convictions, if instead of reaching for tidy, pre-digested sentiment, it let the emotions already embedded in its story remain raw and unprocessed, we'd be able to see — and feel — that performance much more powerfully.

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