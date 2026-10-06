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LGBTQ+ film festival returns to Dayton this weekend

WYSO | By Lee Wade
Published October 6, 2026 at 1:01 PM EDT
A still image from "Gimme the Ball", a film about tennis icon Billie Jean King.
Jonathan McNeal/ Out Here Dayton
A still image from "Gimme the Ball", a film about tennis icon Billie Jean King.

The Out Here Dayton Film Festival is returning to Dayton this weekend for its 21st year.

The festival, which runs Oct. 9 to 11 at The Neon, will screen 20 films celebrating LGBTQ+ stories and experiences.

The festival features seven feature-length films and 13 short films, highlighting a range of perspectives within the LGBTQ+ community.

Jonathan McNeil, director of the Out Here Dayton Film Festival, said the event provides an opportunity for people to come together, connect through film and hear stories they might not otherwise encounter.

“It's especially important in these times to have a collection of LGBTQIA plus stories," McNeil said. "And coming together as a community to celebrate those stories, I think, is really important."

This year’s lineup includes films featuring transgender characters and stories exploring transgender identity and family relationships. McNeil said the committee works to ensure a variety of voices and experiences are represented.

The festival opens with “Gimme the Ball,” a film about tennis icon Billie Jean King. McNeil said the committee chose the film for its broad appeal and its celebration of King’s impact on women and LGBTQ+ people in sports.

Although the festival focuses on LGBTQ+ stories, it is open to everyone. He hopes audiences leave with new perspectives and a stronger sense of community.

Organizers also offer a ticket scholarship program to help make the festival accessible. Attendees can apply for free tickets through the festival’s website, with tickets provided based on availability.

More information about the film lineup, screening schedule and ticket scholarships is available on the

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Arts & Culture The NeonLGBTQ+
Lee Wade
Lee Wade is the Editor and Community Audio Producer for the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO, and a 2026 Dayton Democracy Fellow for the Charles F. Kettering Foundation.He created Translucent, a series amplifying transgender voices in Ohio, and has contributed to WYSO Youth Radio and The Race Project. He is a graduate of Antioch College.
See stories by Lee Wade