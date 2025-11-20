© 2025 WYSO
Yellow Springs hip-hop show unites Israeli-Palestinian-U.S. artists

WYSO | By Lee Wade
Published November 20, 2025 at 8:26 PM EST
Event poster for "No Visas" hip-hop show featuring collage of five artist photos in brown and orange tones, with event details including date Saturday Nov 22, 7pm at Foundry Theater in Yellow Springs, Ohio, featuring artists Jayswifa, Trunee Threat, Netanel, Samira Saraya, and Neta Weiner
Angie Hsu
/
Contributed
No Visas: A Hip-Hop Journey from Jaffa to Jerusalem to Yellow Springs | November 22, 7pm at Foundry Theater

When local business owner and former Tel Aviv, Israel, resident Angie Hsu moved to Yellow Springs, Ohio, and discovered that nearby Dayton had a sister city relationship with Holon, just south of Tel Avv, she saw an opportunity to connect two worlds.

Her vision was to bring the music and message of System Ali, a hip-hop band made up of Israelis, Palestinians, Russians, Ethiopians, and many others, to Ohio.

What started as an ambitious plan to host the band in person faced an unexpected hurdle when visa issues prevented the international performance. But rather than abandon the project, the collaborative team pivoted in a way that proved even more expansive in scope.

"We didn't receive the visas, and so this in-person tour of System Ali in Ohio needed to become virtual, remote," Hsu said. "And that was a really hard pivot for us to figure out how to do it. But we had all these amazing artists already involved, and they were all ready to speak up and share what they were going through, the politics, the music, the art."

The result is a multimedia event uniting local hip-hop artists with System Ali members across continents, exploring themes of conflict, identity, and artistic expression.

The main performance takes place Saturday, Nov. 22, at the Foundry Theater on the Antioch College campus. The show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25, with a student rate of $5. Tickets are available on the Foundry Theater website.

The collaboration brings together Yellow Springs-based hip-hop artists, including Jayswifa, Tronee Threat, and ArtGod, with the multi-national group to create something entirely new.

According to Jayswifa, the connection was organic and immediate.

"They speak a different language. And we speak a different language, but music is universal language," he said.

Yellow Springs-based artist Jayswifa

The project extends beyond a single concert. Kevin Lydy, chair of the Dayton Sister City Committee, emphasized that workshops are central to the initiative.

"The workshops are something that encompasses the Beit System Ali framework," Lydy explained. "The idea of bridging cultures, breaking down barriers, encouraging very hard conversations that oftentimes go unsaid or unspoken."

Virtual workshops were held earlier this week for Sinclair Community College and Wright State University students, made possible by a grant from the Iddings Foundation. An additional workshop is planned at the Coretta Scott King Center at Antioch College on December 7th.

Chris Westoff, director of the Foundry Theater, described this weekend's performance as "a kind of broad storytelling piece that's going to feature edited videos, live performances, collaboratively recorded tracks, and an engaging talk back with the artists."

What makes this project particularly timely is its approach to geopolitical tension, Hsu said.

"We're engaging directly with issues that are happening on the other side of the world in Palestine and Israel, but through this process, seeing how those issues mirror what we're experiencing in America today... It's really taking some global issues and making them local as well."

Organizers said the project has received support from the Dayton Sister City Committee, the Ohio Arts Council, and the Yellow Springs Community Foundation.
Tags
Arts & Culture MusicHip-HopHolon IsraelTheatreCity of Dayton
Lee Wade
Lee Wade is a Community Voices Producer and Intern at WYSO. He is also a student at Antioch College, where he studies Media Arts and Communications.
  • NO VISAS בלי רשות بدون جواز A Hip-Hop Journey from Jaffa to Jerusalem to Yellow Springs
    NO VISAS brings together five renowned hip-hop artists to perform both individually and collectively, the culminating performance after a multi-month collaborative artistic process. The Foundry Theater welcomes, for the first time, Neta Weiner and Samira Saraya of Beit System Ali, a cultural educational movement based in Holon, whose activity is based on the belief in the power of artistic action to promote equality and generate socio-political change. After a year of preparation, Neta and Samira’s in-person tour in Ohio was cancelled in August 2025 due to no visas being issued for them by the current administration. This project hence pivoted to a remote collaboration with three Ohio hip-hop artists based in Yellow Springs: Jayswifa, Tronee Threat, and ArtGod. Through countless remote meetings, sharing inspiration and beats, and discussing what it means to make art in times of political unrest and turmoil, these five artists have pushed themselves to create music together that speaks to the realities of life in America, Palestine, and Israel.

    This unique performance at the Foundry will highlight the individual artists’ works and voices, but also share through narration and film segments the process of making music together. The show will end with a hybrid live-filmed performance of the two tracks created by all five artists. Samira and Neta will be joining the Q&A segment from Berlin.

    What began as the hip-hop ensemble System Ali during the 2006 housing rights movement against the eviction of 500 Palestinian families from the Ajami neighborhood of Jaffa (adjacent to Tel Aviv). Beit System Ali has grown over more than a decade into an exceptional cultural engine for community building. Alongside the ground-breaking artistic work of our collective of artists (all genders, LGBTQI+, Muslims, Christians and Jews of diverse backgrounds), Beit System Ali develops and runs unique educational programs that encourage brave multicultural discourse, cultivate in-depth encounters, and enable shared society between different cultural groups. Neta and Samira will be hosting four remote workshops this fall in Ohio, two of which will be in Yellow Springs. For more information about joining a workshop, contact Angie at hsu.enchi@gmail.com.

    Support for this project comes from:
    The Yellow Springs Community Foundation
    Dayton Sister City Committee
    Mad River Theater Works
    Ohio Arts Council
    WYSO
    Antioch College Learning Hubs
    Iddings Foundation
    MAZU
