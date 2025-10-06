Foundry Theater kicks off new season of events with Maura Smiley and the Rhizome Quartet

The Foundry Theater starts a new season of events on September 2 from 7PM-9PM with Maura Smiley and the Rhizome Quartet. Foundry Director Chris Westhoff sat in with Midday Music host Evan Miller to talk about what's to come for the theater.

"When you listen to the selections on the Rhizome Quartet album, what she's doing is she's interpreting folk songs. So there's like Woody Guthrie's Deportee on there. But she's doing it in this wonderfully transcendent elevated stage with this, chamber quartet, and it's taking the tradition to new places. It's lifting it up, it's honoring it, but it's moving it forward. And that's the kind of work that we are trying to present and be aligned with." said Westhoff.

The Ohio Arts Council have given a grant that is paving the way for a speaker series this season as well that starts off on September 30 with poet Hanif Abdurraqib. "He is a fabulous writer, really getting much deserved international recognition for his writing on music and culture. And he just happens to be from Columbus, Ohio." said Westhoff.

In addition to this season's roster the Yellow Springs Film Festival will host some of their screenings and events at the Foundry Theater from Oct 2-5. Find more info at https://antiochcollege.edu/foundry-theater/.