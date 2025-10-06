© 2025 WYSO
Midday Music

Foundry Theater kicks off new season of events with Maura Smiley and the Rhizome Quartet

By Evan Miller,
Barry Leonhard
Published August 26, 2025 at 2:39 PM EDT

The Foundry Theater starts a new season of events on September 2 from 7PM-9PM with Maura Smiley and the Rhizome Quartet. Foundry Director Chris Westhoff sat in with Midday Music host Evan Miller to talk about what's to come for the theater.

"When you listen to the selections on the Rhizome Quartet album, what she's doing is she's interpreting folk songs. So there's like Woody Guthrie's Deportee on there. But she's doing it in this wonderfully transcendent elevated stage with this, chamber quartet, and it's taking the tradition to new places. It's lifting it up, it's honoring it, but it's moving it forward. And that's the kind of work that we are trying to present and be aligned with." said Westhoff.

The Ohio Arts Council have given a grant that is paving the way for a speaker series this season as well that starts off on September 30 with poet Hanif Abdurraqib. "He is a fabulous writer, really getting much deserved international recognition for his writing on music and culture. And he just happens to be from Columbus, Ohio." said Westhoff.

In addition to this season's roster the Yellow Springs Film Festival will host some of their screenings and events at the Foundry Theater from Oct 2-5. Find more info at https://antiochcollege.edu/foundry-theater/.

Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands around the area, and hosts WYSO's Midday Music show. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
