Behind the Groove

Tronee Threat debuts new single, "Our Turn," ahead of MLK Day performance

By Basim Blunt,
Peter Day
Published January 13, 2023 at 2:35 PM EST
Tronee Threat performing in Yellow Springs.

Rapper Tronee Threat spoke with host Basim Blunt about his new single, “Our Turn,” on Behind the Groove. In the interview, Tronee talked about writing and producing the track, which debuted live on the show. He also shared how he was able to expand his education and develop his artistic craft during an 11-year period of incarceration. Tronee appeared on the Martin Luther King Day edition of Behind the Groove, along with guests Cheez-It and Jenny. The guests talk about Dr. King’s legacy, and about the challenges and opportunities facing young Black and Brown people today.

Tronee Threat will perform on Martin Lurther King Day along with World House Choir at the Bryan Center in Yellow Springs, at 11:00 am. A full list of events in Yellow Springs in honor of Dr. King can be found at yso.org.

Behind the Groove Music
Basim Blunt
Basim has worked in the media for over twenty years, as an A&R rep with Capitol Records and as a morning drive show producer. He is a filmmaker, media arts adjunct, and also a digital editing teacher in the Dayton Metro area. In 2012 he joined WYSO as a Community Voices Producer, and his work has earned him a “New Voices” Scholar award by (AIR) Association of Independents in Radio. Basim has produced the award-winning documentary Boogie Nights: A History of Funk Music in Dayton. He also served as Project Manager for ReInvention Stories, a multimedia docu-series produced by Oscar-winning filmmakers Steve Bognar and Julia Reichert. In 2020, Blunt received a PMJA (Public Media Journalists Association) award for his WYSO series Dayton Youth Radio, for which he is the founding producer and instructor. Basim spins an eclectic mix of funk, soul, and classic R&B every Thursday night from 8 p.m to 10 p.m., as host of the 91.3 FM music show Behind the Groove.
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
