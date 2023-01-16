Tronee Threat debuts new single, "Our Turn," ahead of MLK Day performance

Rapper Tronee Threat spoke with host Basim Blunt about his new single, “Our Turn,” on Behind the Groove. In the interview, Tronee talked about writing and producing the track, which debuted live on the show. He also shared how he was able to expand his education and develop his artistic craft during an 11-year period of incarceration. Tronee appeared on the Martin Luther King Day edition of Behind the Groove, along with guests Cheez-It and Jenny. The guests talk about Dr. King’s legacy, and about the challenges and opportunities facing young Black and Brown people today.

Tronee Threat will perform on Martin Lurther King Day along with World House Choir at the Bryan Center in Yellow Springs, at 11:00 am. A full list of events in Yellow Springs in honor of Dr. King can be found at yso.org.

