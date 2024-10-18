Scream the weekend away at the Gem City Horror Film Fest 2024

Friday in Englewood, you can experience the best in horror films and content at the Gem City Horror Film Fest 2024. The two night event takes place at Englewood Cinema, October 18 and 19, 2024.

On the first night, Friday, the theme is Homegrown Horror. Audiences will watch independent local and foreign films. Two of the movies that will be shown were created by Dayton’s own Victor Bonacore. I asked Bonacore about his involvement in the festival and his two films. He told me, “So, a few of my films, both shot locally here in Dayton, are both playing for the first time at the Englewood theater. My newest short film, Our Amityville Apocalypse will be making its Ohio premiere after all the other great shorts playing. And lastly, my feature film Thrust! will be playing closing out the first night. Thrust is currently out of print on Blu-ray and VHS, and it's not streaming anywhere so it would be the only way to see it currently. We also filmed a couple of really big scenes at the Englewood Cinema, so I think that will be pretty exciting to see that in the theater it was filmed. A few cast members will be in attendance including lead actress Erin Brown.”

On Saturday evening, a screening of the legendary horror classic Nosferatu will happen along with a live score of the movie to be performed by Dayton based artist idiedtrying. I spoke to him about his upcoming endeavor, and he revealed, “The goal I set forth for myself in doing this is to overtake the room. I want to crawl inside the people in there with sound. To physically feel it. I saw this film as a tiny kid and I still remember the haunting feeling the visuals gave me. I have created a diverse, abstract and powerful score that I feel is the perfect companion piece to accompany that shadow on the screen.”

For more info about the festival, go here.

FRIDAY, October 18th

HOMEGROWN HORROR

Starts at 7 PM

Homegrown Horror will have independent cinema both local and abroad. Featuring Dayton filmmaker Victor Bonacore's feature length Thrust! and his latest short Our Amityville Apocalypse.

SATURDAY, October 19th

GEM CITY HORROR FILM FEST 2024

Costume contest with prizes, trivia and more!

Starts at 6 PM

- The Monster Squad (at around 6 PM)

- Nosferatu with live score by idiedtrying. (at around 8 PM)

- Tucker and Dale vs. Evil (at around 10 PM)

- Santo and Blue Demon vs. Dracula and the Wolf Man (11:30-11:45 range)

- Terrifier 3 (about 1:30 AM)