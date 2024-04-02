Cult Movie Nite returns to the Neon with Ohio-filmed Treasure of the Ninja

Local filmmaker and Cult Movie Nite curator Victor Bonacore joined WYSO culture contributor Greg Simms Jr. in studio to talk about the latest installment of Cult Movie Nite, slated for February 22.

After a hiatus for the holidays, Cult Movie Nite is returning to the Neon in downtown Dayton to kick off its 2024 series of films. The year will begin with Ohio-shot Treasure of the Ninja.

"It's just this badass movie," Bonacore told Simms. "It's one of those movies that you see passion in every shot. It's shot on super eight. And, you know, it's just like it's a passion project. It's low budget, but it's got so much heart and it's just kung fu and over the top action scenes done on a very, very, very small budget."

Treasure of the Ninja director William Lee, who lives in Dayton, will join Bonacore for a post-screening Q and A.

To learn more about Cult Movie Nite and for future screening announcements, follow @CultMovieNiteDayton on social media.