Soundbites: Ohio Artists You Should Know - idiedtrying

Alice Cooper. Ozzy Osbourne. Meat Loaf. idiedtrying? The three formerly mentioned legendary rockers used theatrics and creativity to propel themselves to stardom. The fourth person I wrote about could easily be added to that aforementioned category.

idiedtrying is a Miami Valley based Rock artist who’s a self contained creative dynamo. He’s a one man multi-instrument proficient wonder who makes some of the wildest, innovative music this writer has heard in a while. And his videos?

Dude…

Check out this.

And this.

And THIS.

I’m betting you had some kind of visceral reaction to his vids. I’m also sure that you were impressed by idiedtrying’s twisted but fun vision. Unique talents and ideas are always awesome to witness.

Check out idiedtrying’s content, and support a local supernova of a talent. At least you’ll have fun rocking out to his demented but fascinating music.

idiedtrying’s Social Media Info:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theofficialidiedtrying

Twitter: @idiedtrying

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLxEQ_vPgePmIAh03nO8wxA