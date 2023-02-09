© 2023 WYSO
Arts & Culture
Miami Valley Music Focus
Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio.

Soundbites: Ohio Artists You Should Know - idiedtrying

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published February 9, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST
Alice Cooper. Ozzy Osbourne. Meat Loaf.  idiedtrying? The three formerly mentioned legendary rockers used theatrics and creativity to propel themselves to stardom. The fourth person I wrote about could easily be added to that aforementioned category. 

idiedtrying is a Miami Valley based Rock artist who’s a self contained creative dynamo. He’s a one man multi-instrument proficient wonder who makes some of the wildest, innovative music this writer has heard in a while. And his videos? 

Dude

Check out this

And this.

And THIS

I’m betting you had some kind of visceral reaction to his vids. I’m also sure that you were impressed by idiedtrying’s twisted but fun vision. Unique talents and ideas are always awesome to witness.

Check out idiedtrying’s content, and support a local supernova of a talent. At least you’ll have fun rocking out to his demented but fascinating music.

idiedtrying’s Social Media Info: 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theofficialidiedtrying

Twitter: @idiedtrying

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLxEQ_vPgePmIAh03nO8wxA

Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
See stories by Greg Simms Jr.