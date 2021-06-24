Juneteenth Celebrations Scheduled Throughout Miami Valley Region This Weekend

The Miami Valley region will be commemorating and celebrating Juneteenth, also known as Black Independence Day or Emancipation Day, in multiple events throughout the area this weekend. Various events are scheduled to take place in Yellow Springs, Troy, Springboro, Cincinnati, and in Downtown and West Dayton. Excursions host Evan Miller spoke with Sierra Leone (Executive Director of OFP Theater and Productions), Omope Carter-Daboiku (Dayton Africana Elders Council and WYSO West Dayton Stories Community Producer), Faheem Curtis-Khidr (Professor of History at Sinclair Community College), and Mama Nozipo (Dayton Africana Elders Council and Dayton African American Cultural Festival) about some of the events happening in area, and their thoughts and feelings on Juneteenth as we approach it in a particularly poignant time.