For many families, Christmas shopping begins with a familiar tradition: Heading out to a local farm to find the perfect live Christmas tree.

As Ohio experiences milder weather and less snow, many shoppers may find this Thanksgiving as an ideal week to head outdoors and start the search. Here's what to know before venturing out to the tree farm.

When is the best time to buy a tree?

With many farms opening their doors on Thanksgiving weekend, it has become one of the busiest times of the season for tree shopping.

However, Jeff Greig, vice president of the Ohio Christmas Tree Association, wishes people would wait until closer to Christmas, meaning a fresher tree.

“We want people to be successful with their tree, and we want them to have a good experience,” said Greig. “We would rather people get their tree later rather than early.”

While waiting can help a tree stay fresh longer indoors, shopping during Thanksgiving weekend offers customers a wider selection, as many farms begin selling their inventory around that time.

But it also depends on the type of tree. For shoppers considering a Norway spruce, for example, Greig recommended purchasing later in the season because it tends to lose its needles faster than other varieties.

“A Norway spruce is generally a late-season tree because they're going to drop needles a little bit faster than some of the other ones,” Greig explained. “If you're after a Norway spruce, you don't want to be putting that up at Thanksgiving.”

How to care for your tree

Proper care starts immediately after cutting. Greig recommended placing a freshly cut tree in water within approximately one hour. If more time passes, an inch should be cut from the bottom of the trunk before placing it in a stand. This helps prevent sap from sealing the trunk and blocking water absorption.

Once inside the home, trees should be kept away from heat sources, such as fireplaces and heating vents. A stand with a lot of water is important, and its water level should be checked daily to prevent the trunk from drying out.

For those buying their tree early but waiting to decorate, keeping it outside in a shaded area and occasionally watering it can help maintain its freshness. Direct sunlight should be avoided.

Greig also said that colder weather can help trees retain their needles after being cut.

“Trees like that frosty night because it sets the needles a little bit so that they hold it a little bit better,” Greig said, adding that's why temperatures inside the home can also affect how quickly a tree dries out. “The warmer the house, the dryer the air in the house, the faster the tree might dry out a little bit more, or the more water that it needs."

What to expect for pricing and types of trees

Christmas tree prices vary depending on the farm, tree size and variety. Some farms charge one flat price, while others price trees by foot.

According to Greig, prices generally range from $10 to $17 per foot. A seven-foot tree, for example, can cost between $80 and $100, depending on where it is purchased.

Popular varieties in Northeast Ohio include Fraser fir and Canaan fir, known for their soft needles, sturdy branches and ability to hold their needles.

Both varieties are expected to have a good supply this season, with Canaan fir being particularly well-suited to Ohio's growing conditions, according to Greig.

Other options include Douglas fir, Concolor fir, Nordmann fir and blue spruce. Scotch pine and white pine are also available at some farms, although Greig said they are not nearly as popular as they once were.