On a gorgeous fall day, the yelps of a wild turkey echo in a living room in southwestern Ohio. But there are no wild birds in sight.

George Huffman Jr. is making the sounds from a turkey call: a wooden box that’s smaller and skinnier than a shoebox and capped by a paddle-like lid.

With this instrument and just a flick of his wrist, he can mimic the surprisingly complicated vocabulary of turkeys, complete with clucks, purrs and, of course, gobbles.

Kendall Crawford / The Ohio Newsroom George Huffman Sr. designed a variety of turkey calls for wild turkey hunters.

“They're a beautiful bird,” Huffman Jr. said. “They make all kinds of sounds that people don't really know.”

During the spring and fall, thousands of Ohioans head out into the woods in hopes of bringing in a wild turkey. Behind some of those successful hunts is a family tradition of its own: creating the tool that calls the birds in.

‘It wasn’t a copy of anything’

For decades, Huffman Jr. and his family have worked to perfect the craft of creating turkey calls.

The family tradition began in 1983, when Huffman Jr. showed his dad, a toolmaker, some of the calls he wasn’t having much success hunting with.

His father decided to make something better to beckon wild turkeys with.

“He ends up inventing something that nobody's ever had,” Huffman Jr. recalled. “He made a call that was so unique, it wasn’t a copy of anything.”

He ended up inventing a whole new kind of turkey call, known as the “vibrating tongue” call. Instead of wiggling slabs of wood against each other – like in a traditional box call – Huffman Sr.'s call used a small stem to scrape against a wooden box.

Kendall Crawford / The Ohio Newsroom 'Instrument with Vibrating Tongue' was one of the first turkey calls that George Huffman Sr. designed. His son says it is unlike any other box call before it.

The result, according to Huffman Jr., is a more realistic turkey vocalization.

“I fell in love with hunting because of his call,” Huffman Jr. said. “My first turkey came with his call.”

Huffman Sr. started designing and travelling from one small town to another, selling them to hunting shops. It wasn’t long before hunters from across the country were gobbling them up.

His craftsmanship earned him first prizes at national turkey call competitions. Huffman Sr. sent handcrafted calls to President Jimmy Carter, an avid turkey hunter, who said he would “put them to good use.”

Striving for perfection

Huffman Sr. passed away in 2018, but his calls are still being handmade today in a small garage in the village of Morrow.

In the small workshop, Huffman Jr. fed a piece of walnut into a whirring machine, while his son-in-law and business partner James Morgan watched on.

Kendall Crawford / The Ohio Newsroom. George Huffman Jr. guides a plank of wood through a planer at a garage in Morrow, Ohio.

The calls may appear simple from the outside, but Morgan said each piece requires precision – down to five-thousandths of an inch, smaller than a human hair.

“If they're off a little bit, then … your parts don't line up,” he said. “Every step, it has to be perfect.”

Morgan is the third generation to take up the calling of making turkey calls. He said his daughters are beginning to help too.

While the family has inherited Huffman Sr.’s original tools and designs, Morgan said, sometimes, it still feels like a mystery to master.

“We've honestly really struggled with unlocking all the secrets… Little nuances and things that we've done and it's like, ‘Man, it just doesn't quite sound like his call,’” he said.

Kendall Crawford / The Ohio Newsroom A trophy turkey from one of Huffman's hunts hangs in a garage in southwestern Ohio.

The tradition lives on

They keep tinkering until each call sounds just right, Morgan said. The business, called Lake2Woods Customs, sold nearly 300 turkey calls to customers across the country last year.

Huffman Jr. said he’s proud of the product they deliver to hunters each season and his ability to carry on his father’s work.

“Before [my dad] left and went to heaven, he told me, ‘Well, you're making them as good as I am,’” he recalled.

A little of his father’s legacy is carried in each cluck: a sound, he said, his family won’t ever let fade.

“I'm gonna keep making them as long as I can,” Huffman said.