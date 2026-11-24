When David Gorchov, a biologist with Miami University, was first learning to drive, he hit a deer.

“It was a pretty traumatic experience,” he said. “I've become a more careful driver."

The fall season typically brings more of these kinds of crashes. Each November, the amount of daylight hours gets reduced and the chances of cars colliding with deer goes up.

Since 2021, nearly 117,000 Ohio drivers have crashed into the state’s largest herbivore, according to the Ohio State Patrol’s crash dashboard . Nearly half of those collisions took place between October and December, when deer are breeding.

“The male deer are very active,” Gorchov said. “They're trying to find does that are receptive, and so… there's more movement of deer.”

Ohio State Highway Patrol Stark County saw the highest number of deer-related crashes over the last five years.

Why Ohio has so many deer

Back in the early 20th century, deer were nearly wiped out of Ohio by hunting and the felling of forests.

But, as their natural predators – mountain lions and wolves – were exterminated from the state, the herbivores began to thrive.

European settlement also changed the landscape, creating a treasure trove of food opportunities for white-tailed deer.

“Instead of large areas of mature forest, we have patches of mature forests, young forest, farms… suburban gardens,” Gorchov said. “So they have more food than they would have had before European settlement.”

Today, wildlife officials estimate their numbers in Ohio at 800,000.

Impact on natural population

Gorchov argues the surplus of deer has done more than just amounted to a million insurance claims across the country. He said their large appetites have impacted plant life across Ohio.

The loss of tree seedlings, in particular, has spelled out trouble for the state’s forests, he said.

“If there are not enough tree seedlings, down the road, there won't be enough large trees to replace the old trees when they fall in a storm or die from other causes,” Gorchov said. “If we don't manage the deer population, we are not gonna have the next generation of trees.”

Plus, these higher-density deer populations can lead to greater disease transmission among the species, Gorchov said.

“And if the density is really high, there's food stress and they are not well-nourished,” he said.

Community solutions

Ohio communities have employed a variety of methods to manage deer populations – from teams of sharpshooters to sterilization of female deers .

Miami University Natural Areas instituted an archery-based program, where hunters who pass an archery accuracy test can hunt deer from selected areas at certain times in winter.

“We found that this has reduced our deer density and we're actually seeing a recovery in tree seedling density now, after four years of deer management,” Gorchov said.

Each community is going to have to find a solution that works for them, he said. In the meantime, he has just one piece of advice for Ohioans driving down wooded roads:

“Be alert when you’re driving.”