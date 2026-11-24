Students from more than a dozen elementary schools across Cleveland took the stage at the Cleveland SCORES 14th annual Poetry SLAM! on Nov. 10. They shared poems they had penned over the course of several weeks before a daunting but supportive crowd of hundreds of families in a downtown Cleveland auditorium.

The girls team from Buhrer Dual Language Academy wrote about things they love.

"Pepperoni, olives, cookies and family," the students shouted as one into the microphone. "Pepperoni on my pizza is good!"

Other poems, all written by third-through-fifth graders, tackled heavier topics.

"Families, being separated from each other," students from Scranton School recited, taking turns reading. "Families feeling empty without each other. Tears of each person falling like rain. A pain that feels like a broken bone."

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media Students from more than a dozen schools across Cleveland performed at the 14th annual Poetry Slam, hosted by the nonprofit Cleveland SCORES in Waetjen Auditorium at Cleveland State University.

But Cleveland SCORES' free after-school programming extends far beyond the poetry slam. In the fall, students in grades one through eight spend two days a week working on their poetry, and two days playing soccer. In the spring, it adds community service projects.

While it may sound like fun and games, program leaders said they're trying to address serious problems.

Almost two-thirds of Cleveland Metropolitan School District third graders were not proficient in reading in the 2025-2026 school year, according to CMSD's state report card. Cleveland was also classified as a "severe sports desert"in a recent national assessment. Alison Black, executive director, and Joyce Becerra, development manager, said Cleveland SCORES uses a "tri-curricular" model to try to address those issues.

"We need kids who are confident in themselves: they can write, they can express themselves through word in an appropriate way," Black said. "And so we really truly see this model of, yes, soccer and getting kids on the field and learning to be part of a team, but we also see it as really necessary for keeping kids safe, especially in that unique 3 to 6 p.m. timeframe when a lot of kids' parents are still working, but you're out of school."

Becerra said no public elementary schools in the city of Cleveland offer soccer to students at the kindergarten through fifth-grade level. Low-income families also are struggling to afford sports, especially as costs have risen.

"We're filling a gap where, otherwise, kids don't have access to a lot of sports," she said.

The small nonprofit — part of a national program which began in 1994 now known as The SCORES Network - serves about 1,800 students on average across 14 schools in the city of Cleveland.

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media Alison Black, executive director (left), and Joyce Becerra, development manager (right), spoke about Cleveland SCORES after a poetry session at Garfield School.

Scoring outside and inside the classroom

Before the poetry slam, in a classroom at Garfield School on Cleveland's West Side, the poet-athletes write down factoids about their lives to form a collective poem about where they're from.

"Let's see, a pet name," fourth grader Angel Salmeron Diaz read off his worksheet. "I put 'dog' and 'Max.' And say an animal that lives where you live. I put tigers and birds, because tigers are fast, and birds too. Birds can fly but tigers don't."

Angel's parents are from El Salvador and Mexico. He's one of more than a hundred students at Garfield School who are considered English language learners, said teacher Laura Barracato. She said Cleveland SCORES is helping those students build important language skills. It's also inspired a love of sport in the young students.

"The children, they're here for soccer," Barracato said, smiling. "And the poetry sometimes is like... trying to get them to do something is like pulling teeth. But from the first week until now, we have come so far leaps and bounds in our poetry writing and just working together and coming up with ideas. So, we've made a lot of progress."

As if to prove her point, while Barracato was distracted helping students with their poems, a few of the kids kicked a soccer ball around in the corner. Still, the poetry has inspired some of the students like Angel. He said he wants to become a professional soccer player, but also, "I want to become a reader so I can help anybody, English or Spanish."

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media Laura Barracato works with a student on his poetry.

Students finding their voice in Cleveland

Cleveland SCORES performs assessments of how students improve, from the beginning to the end of the program, Black said. She said 96% of students show improvement in reading skills, and 70% show improvement in writing. But improved self-confidence is equally important.

"It's like, let's find joy in writing, and this isn't a grade, this is about learning to write and how to use your voice for that," she said.

But literacy challenges in Cleveland, and other high-poverty cities like it, are larger than anything small nonprofits can handle on their own. Students have struggled for decades to read at grade level in Cleveland.

There also aren't enough after-school programs like Cleveland SCORES to supplement what's happening in the classroom. The expiration of pandemic relief and federal funding cuts have hit after-school programs hard throughout the region. Nationally, three-fourths of families who want to put their children in an after-school program don't have access, according to a 2025 survey from the Afterschool Alliance advocacy nonprofit.

Still, back at the poetry slam, when it was his turn to read, Cleveland SCORES appeared to have helped Garfield student Angel find his own voice.

"I am from Salmeron Diaz," he pronounced confidently into the microphone. "I am from Enchiladas y Tacos de Pollo y Al Pastor. I am from, 'Nice Job,' and 'I am proud of you.' I am from making goals like Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldinho."

To become the next Ronaldo is a big aspiration, to be sure. But Cleveland SCORES hopes to help these poet-athletes on their way to achieving those dreams.