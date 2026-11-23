Ohio law says the November election must be certified within 21 days - that's Tuesday, Nov. 24. But there are still some questions in some counties about how to do that.

The controversy involves provisional ballots in six counties. Those ballots were cast by valid voters who moved from one county to another but didn’t change their address.

The provisional ballots were cast at their polling places on Election Day instead of local boards of elections offices. And the outcome of those ballots could affect some close races. Taft Law, representing some Republican candidates on the ballot, has asked six county boards of elections not to count those ballots. There's pending litigation over the ballots.

Some of those types of ballots have already been counted and certified in some Ohio counties. And that sets up a situation that the director of the Ohio Association of Election Officials, Aaron Ockerman, said could be problematic.

"It could have major implications about whether we are treating our voters the same from county to county," Ockerman said in an interview. "And that's something that, despite the fact that this is pretty localized in these six counties, could have implications for every voter around the state of Ohio."

Ockerman said there is legal precedent in courts that ruled counties cannot process elections differently.

When asked about counties processing the provisional ballots differently, Secretary of State Frank LaRose said,“Eighty-eight counties sometimes do things different ways even if it’s not consistent with the directive we put out.”

"To be clear, that was that was not the directive that we had given boards of elections. If you look, the [Ohio Revised Code] I believe is pretty clear on this matter, but these could be tie vote cases that come in front of us, depending on the threshold that they meet in the when the Board of Elections votes on them," LaRose said. "So I'm not going to forecast exactly what we do on a tie vote."

As of Friday, LaRose has declined to break tie votes on counting those provisional ballots in Delaware and Hamilton Counties. There are close races in both counties. In the latter, the House race between Rep. Cindy Abrams (R-Harrison) and Democrat Jonathan Bradner has the incumbent leading by 19 votes.

LaRose said those voters who cast provisional ballots could have avoided the problem altogether by updating their address before the deadline.

"It's an exceedingly small group," LaRose said, speaking of the number of ballots that could be affected. "But again, we say every vote counts. We mean that. But that also means that that you can't make up what you want the law to say. You've got to follow the law."

Ohio law does speak on this issue. It is legal for voters in this situation to cast their ballots at the local board of elections. But poll workers allowed the voters to cast a provisional ballot at their precincts instead, which they've said they did in following a directive from LaRose.

League of Women Voters of Ohio Executive Director Jen Miller said these voters are valid because they were told by poll workers that they could cast a provisional ballot and it would count. Therefore, she said the ballots should count.

"We really need to think about this at a higher level," Miller said. “Our constitutional rights override any red tape in Ohio law."