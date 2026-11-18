For the second week in a row, the GOP-majority state legislature has fast-tracked measures that loosen restrictions on firearms in Ohio.

Senate Bill 278 began as an effort to allow citizens to sue over, and seek damages from, localities’ gun control ordinances they see as infringing on the Second Amendment.

“Just like somebody can sue if they say, if the city says, we’re going to restrict your right to redress grievances or your First Amendment rights,” House Speaker Matt Huffman (R-Lima) told reporters Wednesday morning. “It’s the same whether it’s the First Amendment or the Second Amendment or the rest of the Constitution.”

It cleared the Ohio House by a 61 to 31 vote. Rep. Andrea White (R-Kettering) was the only Republican to join Democrats in voting ‘no.’

But just hours before the vote, House lawmakers had folded another bill deregulating guns into SB 278. Now, it would also lower the age for Ohioans to legally conceal carry firearms—from 21 to 18—among numerous other measures.

House Bill 495, or the so-called “Freedom to Carry Act,” had not received any hearings before it hit the House floor via SB 278. Still, it could be headed for Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk as soon as this week.

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