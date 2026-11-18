Columbus residents may get to vote on banning large scale data centers in a future election after the city gave the green light for a group to collect signatures.

The Columbus City Attorney's Office is allowing Conserve Ohio's charter amendment proposal to begin collecting signatures. The measure would prohibit the construction of any data center that requires 25 megawatts of power or more.

Conserve Ohio didn't respond to requests for comment. The measure would essentially ban "hyperscale data centers" being built by companies like Meta, Google and Amazon to power artificial intelligence while allowing smaller data centers needed to store information for banks, companies, universities, governments and hospitals.

Over 20 other Ohio ballot measures restricting data centers succeeded earlier this month in the general election. If Columbus follows suit, it would be the largest community in Ohio to take such action against data centers.

There aren't any proposals for a hyperscale data center in Columbus right now, but over 200 exist in Ohio, including a Google data center on the city's far south side.

Conserve Ohio is also leading efforts for a statewide data center ban. High turnout in the midterms are forcing the group to meet a high threshold of signatures to make it on the statewide ballot.

Incoming Ohio Gov. Amy Acton and Columbus City Council have proposed restrictions on data centers. Neither have supported or proposed an outright ban.

Ballot measures restricting data centers succeeded earlier this month, many with overwhelming margins in cities like Sunbury, Pataskala, Piqua and Wilmington.

The group would need over 12,000 signatures to make the ballot next November.