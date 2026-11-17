Some Ohio county boards of elections have received letters from a Cincinnati law firm, telling them to disregard certain provisional ballots cast in the general election earlier this month. That's according to two groups that have worked on voting rights issues in Ohio.

Letters from Taft Law have been received by several county boards of elections, said the American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio. The civil rights group said it’s unsure how many counties may have received the letters, which tell the county boards to set aside provisional ballots from registered Ohio voters who had not updated their voter registrations after a county-to-county move.

"What they are saying is the poll workers and the secretary of state were wrong about the proper procedures, and because of that, thousands of votes should not be counted," said David Carey, managing director of the ACLU of Ohio in an interview.

Carey said he suspects counties that were targeted are those with close Ohio House races. Taft Law represents some Republican candidates for office.

Democrats flipped at least eight seats in the Ohio House, breaking the Republican supermajority in that chamber. As of Nov. 5, there were four House races that were separated by 134 votes or less. Unofficial results also show there were 102,148 provisional ballots cast statewide.

The executive director of the League of Women Voters of Ohio said she's concerned, because the voters were following directions from poll workers and a directive from the Ohio Secretary of State's office.

"Ultimately, this is about changing the rules after Election Day is over and throwing out valid ballots just because one party doesn't like the outcome,” Jen Miller said in an interview.

Miller said these ballots represent hundreds of voters in some counties. She said she knows six counties that received the letter.

Calls placed to Taft Law have not been returned, and repeated calls to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose were also not returned.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.