Ohio 2026 election guide: What voters need to know about their ballots

We’ve reached the midterms, and voters in every state will head to the polls on November 3. Ohio voters will select a new governor for the first time in eight years and determine who will fill the remainder of J.D. Vance’s U.S. Senate term.

The governor’s race features two major party candidates who have never held political office. Democrat Dr. Amy Acton, former director of the Ohio Department of Health, faces Republican billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report moved the race from “leans Republican” to “toss-up” in July.

The Ohio U.S. Senate race is one of the key races to determine which party has control of the chamber starting next year. Republican Sen. Jon Husted was appointed to the seat in January 2025 and is facing Democrat and former Sen. Sherrod Brown. The race is also considered a toss-up.

Ohio will also be voting on a constitutional amendment, Issue 3, that would require voters to show a photo ID to cast a ballot.

In addition to these races, all of Ohio’s 15 U.S. This election will have a far-reaching impact in determining who controls Congress, state government and more.

WOSU will provide comprehensive coverage of the 2026 elections , both in Ohio and around the country.

For information on how to vote, check out WOSU's How to vote in the 2026 midterm election.

This guide will be updated as we get closer to the election.

Want to keep up with election news? Subscribe to WOSU’s Morning News Loop newsletter for the latest in Columbus and Ohio.

In This Article:



Key Election Dates

Voter registration deadline: Oct. 5, 2026

Military and overseas absentee voting: Sept. 18- Nov. 2, 2026

Absentee voting by mail - Oct. 6 - Nov. 2

Early Voting: Oct. 6-9, 12-16, 19-24, 26-Nov. 1 (hours vary)

Absentee ballot return deadline: Close of polls on Nov. 3, 2026

Election day: Nov. 3, 2026

Absentee ballot return deadline for military and overseas: Ballots must be received by the board of elections by Nov. 7 to be counted.

Statewide Races

U.S Senate

Ohio’s U.S. Senate race could help determine which party controls the upper chamber for the next two years. Sen. Jon Husted is squaring off against former Sen. Sherrod Brown. The winner will fill out the two remaining years of J.D. Vance’s term. The race is expected to be the most expensive in the state’s history.

Ohio Governor

After eight years, Ohio will have a new governor in 2027 and it will be someone who has never held elected office.

After eight years in office, Gov. Mike DeWine is term-limited. There are three candidates who have never held elected office running to replace him, each paired with a candidate for lieutenant governor.

Democrats have nominated former Ohio Department of Health director Dr. Amy Acton along with her running mate, former Ohio Democratic Party chair David Pepper. Billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy and his running mate, Ohio Senate President Rob McColley, won the Republican primary. The Libertarian candidate is Don Kissick along with running mate James Mills.

Attorney General

The Attorney General is Ohio’s top law enforcement officer. Dave Yost was term-limited and resigned from the post in June. Gov. DeWine appointed Andy Wilson to fill the remainder of Yost’s term. Republican and current Ohio Auditor Keith Faber is facing Democrat and a corporate attorney John Kulewicz.

Auditor

The Ohio Auditor is the state’s top compliance officer. There are two candidates to replace the term-limited Keith Faber. Democrat and Maple Heights Mayor Annette Blackwell is running against Republican and current Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

Secretary of State

The Secretary of State is Ohio’s top election official. The current secretary of state, Frank LaRose, is term-limited and leaving the post at the end of the year. Vying for the position is Libertarian and small business owner Tom Pruss, Democrat and former Ohio House minority leader Allison Russo and Republican and current Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague of Findley.

Treasurer

The Ohio Treasurer is the state’s chief financial and investment officer. Current treasurer Robert Sprague is term-limited. On the ballot to replace him is Republican and former state representative Jay Edwards and Democrat and Cincinnati City Council member Seth Walsh.

Ohio Ballot Measure

Issue 3 - Ohio Constitutional Amendment

Ohio voters will see one statewide ballot measure on their ballot. Lawmakers pushed for Issue 3, the constitutional amendment, which asks voters whether they should have to show government-issued photo ID for any in-person voting.

Photo ID is already required to vote, before and on Election Day, and it has been since 2023.

U.S. House

All of Ohio’s 15 seats in the U.S. House are up for re-election. There are four districts that are in central Ohio. Here’s who is running in Central Ohio-area Congressional Districts.

Ohio 3rd district candidates: Democrat incumbent Joyce Beatty faces Republican Cleophus Dulaney

Ohio 4th district candidates: Republican incumbent Jim Jordan faces Democrat Joshua Kolasinski

Ohio 12th district candidates: Republican incumbent Troy Balderson faces Democrat Jerrad Christian

Ohio 15th district candidates: Republican incumbent Mike Carey faces Democrat Don Leonard

Ohio Supreme Court

Two seats on the Ohio Supreme Court will be decided on this year’s ballot.

In one race, incumbent justice Democrat Jennifer Brunner will face Republican and Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Colleen O’Donnell.

The other race features incumbent justice Republican Dan Hawkins and Democrat and Ohio First District Court of Appeals Judge Marilyn Zayas.

Columbus Charter Amendments

Columbus voters will decide two charter amendments that could reshape Columbus City Council.

Issue 8 is a citizen-led initiative that proposes shifting all nine existing council seats from citywide at-large voting to true district-only voting, where residents only vote for the representative in their specific district.

Issue 9 was placed on the ballot by Columbus City Council. It’s a complementary hybrid proposal put forward by the council that would expand the total body to 13 seats—consisting of nine district seats, which are only voted on by residents of the district, and four at-large seats.

Central Ohio School Levys

Pickerington

The Pickerington Local School District said that it will need to make more reductions to balance the budget in upcoming years. However, district officials said those cuts could be smaller or eliminated if voters approve a 0.75% income tax levy in November.

The district has already cut $3.25 million after its 1.25% income tax levy failed in May.

District officials said the schools will need to make further cuts after its five-year budget forecast projected a $9.63 million net loss by 2031.

Central Ohio Ballot Issues

Ashville Data Center Referendum

Ashville residents collected signatures to put a referendum on the November ballot to repeal the Pickaway County village's preliminary agreement with EdgeConneX.

The company plans to build two data centers and a natural gas power plant on about 195 acres of village property.

The agreement lays out EdgeConneX's financial obligations to the village and exempts it from Ashville's data center moratorium. Council passed the resolution as an emergency, making it effective immediately.