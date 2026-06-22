Ohio's Catholic bishops call Trump administration's attempt to end TPS for Haitians a 'moral failure'

Ahead of the United States' 250th anniversary, Ohio bishops are slamming the nation's immigration policy and calling for the preservation of temporary protected status (TPS) for Haitian immigrants.

In a statement titled "America at 250: Freedom and the Common Good," The Catholic Conference of Ohio characterizes the Trump administration's termination of TPS as a "moral failure."

"We find no moral justification for terminating their Temporary Protected Status (TPS) without an alternative way to adjust their immigration status. The current conditions in Haiti, noted across a wide array of sources and first-hand accounts, including the U.S. State Department’s travel advisory, demonstrate that it is neither safe to return, nor reasonable to expect families not to desperately search for another option," the statement reads.

Bishops also highlight the contributions of Haitian immigrants to their parishes and Ohio communities.

"Claims that those seeking refuge in our country do not want to contribute to the common good are simply unfounded," the bishops wrote.

The Supreme Court is expected to rule this month on whether TPS will continue. Last week, lawyers for Haitian immigrants asked the Supreme Court to toss out the case entirely.

Ohio bishops have previously stood with immigrants, as has Catholic leader Pope Leo XIV.

As the country nears its 250th birthday, Ohio's Catholic leaders said that welcoming immigrants and refugees represents the Christian ideals that the U.S. stands on.

The bishops wrote that the country has "continued to fail" to achieve immigration reform and criticized the system for being overly complex and difficult to navigate for those looking to follow proper procedures.

"Like so many of you, we yearn for political leadership that can deliberate effectively without the partisan rancor that so often seems to take precedence over legislation for the common good," the statement reads. "Looking back over our nation’s rich history, with its faith-centered values of welcoming those who seek refuge while ensuring the safety and order of our communities, can reveal a way forward."