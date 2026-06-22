47 charged after 8 week Dayton operation to fight gun violence, drug trafficking

Forty-seven people have been charged with federal crimes related to guns and drugs after a eight-week operation in Dayton.

A federal Homeland Security task force led the operation.

The results were announced Monday by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

“The goal of this operation was simple: to get guns and drugs off the street and out of the hands of the most violent and habitual offenders,” stated U.S. Attorney Dominick Gerace.

Dayton Police Chief Eric Henderson and Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck also praised the operation.

The charges were brought via 20 federal indictments and three federal criminal complaints in Dayton over the past few weeks. Indictments and criminal complaints contain allegations, and defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.