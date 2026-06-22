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47 charged after 8 week Dayton operation to fight gun violence, drug trafficking

WYSO | By WYSO Staff
Published June 22, 2026 at 1:45 PM EDT
U.S. Attorney Dominick Gerace announces the results of a federal task force focused on gun violence and drug trafficking.
U.S. Attorney Southern District of Ohio
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U.S. Attorney Dominick Gerace announces the results of a federal task force focused on gun violence and drug trafficking.

Forty-seven people have been charged with federal crimes related to guns and drugs after a eight-week operation in Dayton.

A federal Homeland Security task force led the operation.

The results were announced Monday by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

“The goal of this operation was simple: to get guns and drugs off the street and out of the hands of the most violent and habitual offenders,” stated U.S. Attorney Dominick Gerace.

Dayton Police Chief Eric Henderson and Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck also praised the operation.

The charges were brought via 20 federal indictments and three federal criminal complaints in Dayton over the past few weeks. Indictments and criminal complaints contain allegations, and defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
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Courts & Crime U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio
WYSO Staff
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