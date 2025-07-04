A 101-year-old immigrant from Mexico reflects on becoming a U.S. citizen

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

Time now for StoryCorps. Eighty-five-year-old Stella Beltran sat down with her son and granddaughter to remember moving to the U.S. from Mexico as a child.

STELLA BELTRAN: We arrived in Texas in 1928. We lived on Leroy Street (ph). It was close to the railroad tracks. When the cars went by, they were loaded with carrots, potatoes, beets. During those years, the men sitting up there would throw things to the people. We would line up, and we took a bag, and we'd pick up what they throw.

Under the bridge of the track was the hobo. And they had a big kettle of water, and everyone that passed by there was to contribute something so they could have something to eat also. So we used to clean the pieces of carrot or whatever we got and put it in that kettle for them.

My father always said that we were to share what we had because he had brought us to this country, and this country was going to be very kind to everyone - not just the rich, not just the ones of importance, but everyone.

MARI BELTRAN: Has this country been kind to you?

STELLA BELTRAN: I really truly believe that this country has been wonderful to me. I remember - I think I was in the sixth grade - when they asked me to say my favorite poem. And I said "The Star Spangled-Banner."

I love being here. I love what I thought being a citizen was.

M BELTRAN: What is being a citizen to you?

STELLA BELTRAN: To me, being a citizen is being accountable to what I was raised to believe in - in human beings, in the poor, in the ones that are afraid and the ones that need help.

M BELTRAN: Are you a citizen?

STELLA BELTRAN: No, I am not.

STEVEN BELTRAN: When did you first learn that you weren't a citizen?

STELLA BELTRAN: Oh, my goodness. We were going to celebrate our 50th anniversary, and I went to try and get a passport, and that's when I found out.

M BELTRAN: How did you feel?

STELLA BELTRAN: I felt like maybe people feel when they are doused with flame or something. I didn't know what to do. I'm in the country my father chose for us. I belong here. And I'm going to stay here, and I'm going to do the best that I can. And I'm going to represent my father, my mother and myself in the best way possible.

MARTÍNEZ: That was in 2010. Last weekend, Stella and her family sat down for an update.

STEVEN BELTRAN: Did you finally get your citizenship?

STELLA BELTRAN: Oh, yes. It was big, big, big thing for me. It meant the world.

M BELTRAN: You're about to be 101.

STELLA BELTRAN: Yes, ma'am. I'm looking forward to it because I sit outside and enjoy watching the world go by. I love being here, and I love being me (laughter).

MARTÍNEZ: Centenarian plus one Stella Beltran with her son Steven and granddaughter Mari. Stella celebrated her birthday yesterday.

