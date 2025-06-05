P&G to cut 7,000 non-manufacturing jobs globally

Citing tariff challenges and slower-than-expected growth, Procter & Gamble on Thursday announced it will cut up to 7,000 non-manufacturing jobs globally over the next two years. That's about 15% of its current non-manufacturing workforce.

In addition to job reductions, P&G also plans to change its supply chain and product portfolio, including eliminating some brands. The company did not give details on which brands could be affected.

"In Fiscal 2026, we’ll begin a 2-year effort to accelerate P&G’s growth and value creation," a release states. "These changes across our portfolio, supply chain and organization are designed to unlock significant opportunities for stronger delivery of P&G’s integrated growth strategy."

The release says that such changes will "ensure an even more agile, empowered and accountable organization design — making roles broader, teams smaller, work more fulfilling and more efficient, including leveraging digitization and automation."

The company hasn't said how many of the layoffs will occur in Cincinnati, where P&G employs about 10,000 employees, WCPO reports.

The changes are to begin in fiscal 2026, which starts in July.

