Syrians who left their war-torn country for Germany debate whether to return

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

The fall of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad is not only transformative for Syria. It's also affecting Syrians who fled the country to escape the repressive regime. Many of them settled in Germany, where more than a million Syrians now live. As NPR's Berlin correspondent, Rob Schmitz, reports, some are now weighing whether to go back.

ROB SCHMITZ, BYLINE: It is all smiles at the hole-in-the-wall Syrian restaurant Yarok in Berlin, where a staff of two dish out fresh hummus and falafel to a young lunch crowd. Razan Rashidi orders her tea with a celebratory phrase in Arabic. And the man at the counter beams, telling her that on this day of liberation, tea for a fellow Syrian is free.

RAZAN RASHIDI: It's a day for celebration.

SCHMITZ: Rashidi is the executive director of The Syria Campaign, a human rights group based in Berlin. And she was out late the night before, celebrating with thousands of Syrians in the streets of Berlin.

UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: (Singing in Arabic).

SCHMITZ: Tens of thousands of Syrians live here in Berlin. Many, like Rashidi, ended up here after fleeing the violence in Syria more than a decade ago. Up until this week, Rashidi did her human rights work under the name of Laila Kiki. It was a pseudonym to protect herself due to the sensitivities of her human rights work. But now the regime that routinely interrogated and harassed her before she fled Syria is gone. And she says she's using her real name again for the first time in 17 years - free to be herself, a tremendous weight lifted from her shoulders, like it is for all Syrians who live here, she says.

RASHIDI: They were celebrating in that protest. For me, it was an amazing feeling, just to be able to hug complete strangers and tell them, congratulations. Syria is ours, and it does not belong to the Assad family.

SCHMITZ: And while Rashidi has built a life here in Berlin, she says she's yearning to return to Syria.

RASHIDI: I want to go home. I want to go visit for now, for sure, because it will take time to rearrange my life and my kids and all of that. But, for sure, that's my dream. It has always been my dream.

SCHMITZ: Across town, at another Syrian restaurant, owner Samer Hafez oversees his kitchen crew chopping vegetables. His eyes are red and tired, but he's smiling. He hasn't slept since he heard the news that the Assad regime was finished.

SAMER HAFEZ: (Speaking German).

SCHMITZ: "Many Syrians I know haven't yet really processed what's just happened," says Hafez. "Even the idea of returning home to see family seems unreal. It's like I'm in a dream." Ten years ago, Hafez was on a crowded boat in the Mediterranean Sea, fleeing his home country. He ended up here in Berlin, a refugee. He spoke no German, had no job and barely any money.

HAFEZ: (Speaking German).

SCHMITZ: "When I arrived to Germany, I had a to-do list. Year by year, I crossed off everything I needed to do to settle here and make this place my home," he says. "I started learning German, and after three months, I had my first job. Then I met the woman who is now my wife. We had children. Then I opened my first restaurant, then the second, and now the third. I just got my German passport," Hafez says. "And when I had it in my hands, it was the first time I truly felt safe." Hafez's Aleppo Supper Club now has three locations in Berlin and serves what some call the best hummus in town. Since making it to Germany, Hafez has been able to bring his mother and siblings over, too. His sister just graduated with a mechanical engineering degree, and another sister is studying to become a doctor in Munich. Like many Syrians who arrived a decade ago, Hafez's life is here. And that's why calls from some German politicians urging Syrians to return home feel a little strange to him.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JENS SPAHN: (Speaking German).

SCHMITZ: This is politician Jens Spahn from the center-right Christian Democratic Union party, a party that will likely win the most votes in the coming German election. He said on television earlier this week that he proposes giving Syrians wishing to return to their home country 1,000 euros to go back. "I'm thinking of all the young Syrian men here in Germany who wish to give their homeland a future and who want to help us make it possible for them to return," Spahn said. But Hafez shakes his head at this notion.

HAFEZ: (Speaking German).

SCHMITZ: "Home for me," says Hafez, "is here in Germany. Sure, I'm Syrian, but I'm also now a German. Every time I'm on vacation, I miss Berlin. I can't stay away more than a couple of weeks. I've built a business and a life here. My family is here. Germany," says Hafez, "is my home - at least for now."

Rob Schmitz, NPR News, Berlin. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.