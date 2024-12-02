Ohio State won’t be in the Big Ten championship this coming weekend thanks to the loss to Michigan this past weekend. But college football is still on the minds of state lawmakers, who are considering a bill that would strengthen the power of colleges and universities with the name, image and likeness or NIL law.

And that bill has gotten a boost from the biggest player in Ohio college sports.

“I believe this bill sends a strong message and a signal that Ohio will continue to be a leader in college athletics," said Ohio State University’s athletic director Ross Bjork, when speaking before a House committee considering House Bill 660. "I've spoken to many of my Ohio Add colleagues and they feel the same way.”

The bill would codify Gov. Mike DeWine’s November executive order allowing colleges and universities to directly compensate student athletes, rather than involving third parties.

It also:



allows student athletes to hire an agent and/or an attorney for representation

bans athletic authorities, such as the NCAA or a conference, from blocking or punishing a school or student athlete for striking an NIL deal

requires student athletes get permission before using university facilities, trademarks or other property in their NIL deals

clarifies that a student getting NIL compensation from a university is not a university employee

One lawmaker suggested another addition to the bill. Rep. Brian Stewart (R-Ashville) said since the landscape has changed for student athletes, he wants a review of OSU's wins in 2010. The team's 11 wins, including the Sugar Bowl victory in 2011, were vacated when it was discovered some players traded team memorabilia for tattoos or cash. Ohio State was also banned from the college football postseason in 2012. The "Tattoogate" scandal led to the resignation of coach Jim Tressel, who was the president of Youngstown State University until last year.

"If we're going to expand the law here again to help Ohio State go attract new student athletes, which I support, isn't it long past time for the NCAA to restore those wins and records and for Ohio State to maybe be a little more active and advocate in that process?" Stewart asked.

Bjork said that was "a new conversation" to him since he started his job this summer, but that he expects a new governance model within the NCAA in the future that would give universities more input in rulemaking.

The bill was introduced in September and has had two hearings, so there may not be time to pass the bill before session ends in December.