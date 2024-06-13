Air quality alert issued for today in Miami Valley

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for today.

The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission, and the Regional Air Pollution Control Agency have called the alert for all areas of Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, and Preble Counties.

Temperatures in the upper 80s are expected, with only moderate winds.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast is 105 for tomorrow.

Any reading at 101 or higher is considered "unhealthy for older adults, children, and anyone with respiratory or cardiac disease.

During air quality alerts officials say to avoid driving if possible, refuel your vehicle after 8:00 p.m. or after the air quality alert expires, limit use of small gasoline-powered equipment and mow your lawn in the evening

You can receive alerts and daily Air Quality Index forecasts via email at visit MiamiValleyAir.org.

