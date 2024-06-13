© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Air quality alert issued for today in Miami Valley

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney
Published June 13, 2024 at 10:20 AM EDT
Downtown Dayton sits on the bank of the Great Miami River, as seen on Oct. 2, 2022.
Alejandro Figueroa
Downtown Dayton sits on the bank of the Great Miami River, as seen on Oct. 2, 2022.

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for today.

The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission, and the Regional Air Pollution Control Agency have called the alert for all areas of Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, and Preble Counties.

Temperatures in the upper 80s are expected, with only moderate winds.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast is 105 for tomorrow.

Any reading at 101 or higher is considered "unhealthy for older adults, children, and anyone with respiratory or cardiac disease.

During air quality alerts officials say to avoid driving if possible, refuel your vehicle after 8:00 p.m. or after the air quality alert expires, limit use of small gasoline-powered equipment and mow your lawn in the evening

You can receive alerts and daily Air Quality Index forecasts via email at visit MiamiValleyAir.org.
Local & Statewide News
Jerry Kenney
Jerry began volunteering at WYSO in 1991 and hosting Sunday night's Alpha Rhythms in 1992. He joined the YSO staff in 2007 as Morning Edition Host, then All Things Considered. He's hosted Sunday morning's WYSO Weekend since 2008 and produced several radio dramas and specials . In 2009 Jerry received the Best Feature award from Public Radio News Directors Inc., and was named the 2023 winner of the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors Best Anchor/News Host award. His current, heart-felt projects include the occasional series Bulletin Board Diaries, which focuses on local, old-school advertisers and small business owners. He has also returned as the co-host Alpha Rhythms.
See stories by Jerry Kenney