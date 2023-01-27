DeWine will roll out budget plan in State of the State address

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) will unveil details of his two-year state operating budget proposal in his annual State of the State address Tuesday.

The speech will be his first State of the State since winning re-election and starting his second term as Ohio governor.

DeWine said he made the final decisions for his budget Wednesday and the plan will show his administration is heading in the same direction with the same priorities.

“The only difference really is going to be we were going 50 miles an hour. And, you know, I think when you look at the budget, you'll see we're trying to go about 100 miles an hour,” said DeWine.

Economic growth, job creation, and workforce development have been key areas mentioned by DeWine in the past two months. He suggested those issues will likely be reflected in his speech.

He said the “challenge remains — making sure every Ohioan has the training, the education that they need so they can get a good job and live their American dreams.”

Budget talks during House GOP rift

DeWine was asked how the rift among House Republican caucus members has affected the budget drafting process.

House Speaker Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill) won the speakership but with only 22 Republican votes — the rest came from House Democrats. Rep. Derek Merrin (R-Monclova) lost the speakership vote but had the support of more than two-thirds of the Republican caucus.

DeWine said he is not going to get in the middle of the leadership fight in the Ohio House. As for budget discussions, he said he had talks with many different members about certain issues.

When asked if he talked to Stephens about the budget, DeWine said “not in specifics.”

“We have a proposal, that's just the way the system works. We propose it. We send it to the legislature. I get the opportunity on Tuesday to explain some of it and talk about it and advocate for it and then they have the chance to work on it,” said DeWine.

Stephens said the House is ready to greet the governor for his State of the State address.