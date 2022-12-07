© 2022 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

WYSO Daily News Update: Wednesday, December 7, 2022

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published December 7, 2022 at 12:21 PM EST
WYSO News Logo

Springfield's First Female Police Chief; UD Engineering Class Tackles Homelessness; New Honda Hydrogen Hybrid Built in Ohio; Movie-Making in Morrow

  • Honda's Hybrid Hydrogen - Honda is set to produce an all new fuel cell electric vehicle at the Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville. This new model is expected to increase fuel efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. Business reporter Ngozi Cole has more.
  • State Legislative Preview - The Ohio House and Senate are heading into what could be the second to last week of policymaking before ending session for the year. As Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports, there are several big ticket items left on the agenda for Republican leadership before they wrap up.
  • Springfield's First Female Police Chief - Two women are finalists to be Springfield’s next police chief after more than 30 candidates applied.
  • Movie-Making in Morrow - A road near Morrow will turn into a movie set over the next couple of days.
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike to WYSO. He started filling in for various music shows, and performed various production, news, and on-air activities during the late 1980s and 90s, spinning vinyl and cutting tape before the digital evolution.
