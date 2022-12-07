WYSO Daily News Update: Wednesday, December 7, 2022
- Honda's Hybrid Hydrogen - Honda is set to produce an all new fuel cell electric vehicle at the Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville. This new model is expected to increase fuel efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. Business reporter Ngozi Cole has more.
- State Legislative Preview - The Ohio House and Senate are heading into what could be the second to last week of policymaking before ending session for the year. As Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports, there are several big ticket items left on the agenda for Republican leadership before they wrap up.
- Engineers Solving Homelessness - A new engineering class at the University of Dayton wants to harness math skills to solve a complicated issue — homelessness. The class will work with Montgomery County Homeless Solutions. WYSO’s Garrett Reese has more.
- Springfield's First Female Police Chief - Two women are finalists to be Springfield’s next police chief after more than 30 candidates applied.
- Movie-Making in Morrow - A road near Morrow will turn into a movie set over the next couple of days.