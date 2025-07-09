WYSO news team recognized with six awards in Ohio’s Best Journalism Contest

WYSO is excited to announce our reporters have won six awards in the Ohio’s Best Journalism Contest.

The contest, sponsored by the Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus Society of Professional Journalists chapters statewide, announced its 2025 awards this week.

Our achievements include:

Best Enterprise Reporting, First Place: Awarded for Ohio gas station boom brings fuel, food and sometimes controversy, reported by Shay Frank. Judges' comments: "Interesting story on an issue not covered across the Ohio media landscape in this way. Good use of sound. Pleasant voicing. Solid use of cuts from quality sources. Well done."

Best Investigative Reporting, First Place: Awarded for Researchers burned batteries in Piqua. Now neighbors want to know what they were exposed to, reported by Adriana Martinez-Smiley. Judges' comments: "Solid reporting on an interesting subject that impacts so many of us."

Best Anchor, First Place: Awarded to Jerry Kenney, All Things Considered host, Alpha Rhythms co-host, and WYSO Weekend host.

Judges' comments: "Kenney's warmth and professionalism is apparent even in a short piece of audio, which serves him well given most peak-hour listeners aren't tuning in for a long stretch of time. He's got a great ability to form a connection with the listener and with interviewees. You get the sense he is connected to his community and cares deeply about it, striking the perfect balance between acknowledging the responsibility of his platform while keeping his delivery casual, listenable and engaging."

Best Documentary, First Place: Awarded for A Matter of Impact: A Look Back at the Decade Since John Crawford III Was Killed; reported by Julio Mateo, Lewis Raven Wallace.

Judges' comments: "Beautifully produced, insightful documentary series that present the story about the death of a young man that many people outside of Ohio likely haven't heard about but should. Great use of tape and a powerful update on the last decade since Mr. Crawford's death."

Best Documentary, Second Place: The Ohio Country, created by Neenah Ellis, Chris Welter, Tana Weingartner, Susan Brynes.

Best Criminal Justice Reporting, Second Place: Also awarded for A Matter of Impact: A Look Back at the Decade Since John Crawford III Was Killed, reported by Julio Mateo, Lewis Raven Wallace.

