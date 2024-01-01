Whitney Barkley serves as the community voices producer at WYSO, bringing local stories to life through her work. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Media/Communications from Wilberforce University and a Master of Science from Franklin University. As a multifaceted professional, Barkley wears many hats beyond her role in radio, including auntie, entrepreneur, children's book author, and podcaster. Her passion for amplifying community voices drives her to uncover and share compelling narratives for topics that matter.

