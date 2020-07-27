-
Larry Householder, former Ohio House speaker, says the federal corruption case against him is insufficient, but that runs counter to other parties that have already pleaded guilty.
Prosecutors and defense lawyers say they the trial of former House Speaker Larry Householder and former FirstEnergy lobbyist Matt Borges will take about six weeks.
FirstEnergy will pay $230 million after entering into a deferred prosecution agreement over charges that the company bribed then-House Speaker Larry Householder and former Public Utilities Commission chair Sam Randazzo.
In a historic vote, the Ohio House has removed a former Speaker who was re-elected to his seat last fall, after he was arrested in what's considered the largest bribery case ever in Ohio government.
The chief prosecutor in the cases involving Republican former House Speaker Larry Householder and suspended Democratic Cincinnati City Councilmember PG Sittenfeld is speaking out about the work he did, after stepping down at the request of President Biden last month.
Former Speaker Larry Householder was back at work in the Ohio House Wednesday, after his fellow Republicans met the day before to discuss whether he should stay or go as he awaits trial on federal corruption charges.
FirstEnergy Fights Against Disclosing More Details About Alleged HB 6 Bribery Cases
Former House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) has pleaded not guilty in federal court to charge of racketeering. Householder, who was among the...
The Ohio House came back to work Tuesday. And Republican Rep. Larry Householder did too, for the first time since he was ousted as speaker after he was...
Ohio’s Secretary of State is accusing fellow Republican and former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder of 162 violations of campaign finance laws,...
Two weeks ago, Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) was arrested on a federal racketeering charge related to the nuclear bailout law he...
The Ohio House has its third speaker in two years, as lawmakers ousted Larry Householder (R-Glenford) as speaker for his role in an alleged bribery...