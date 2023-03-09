Larry Householder, Matt Borges found guilty in racketeering trial

Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and former Ohio Republican Party chair Matt Borges have been found guilty by a jury of corruption following a seven-week trial.

The pair were accused in a $61 million pay-to-play scheme to legislation that benefited FirstEnergy. It was referred to as the biggest corruption case in the state's history.

A prosecutor argued that nearly $60 million went through a dark money group called Generation Now, which was controlled by Householder and allowed for "secret, undisclosed and unreported" money from FirstEnergy.

The utility company expected a $1 billion bailout of two nuclear power plants that were owned by a FirstEnergy subsidiary in the form of passage of legislation called House Bill 6 in return. The prosecutor also claimed Householder personally received about $500,000 in the deal that he used to pay off credit card debut and make repairs to a home in Florida.

The prosecutor argued that Householder did not act by himself and that Borges entered into the deal late. However Borges did so with full knowledge about the details, the prosecution said.

The prosecutor told jurors they had spoken to Householder strategist Jeff Longstreth and FirstEnergy Solutions lobbyist Juan Cespedes, both of whom have pleaded guilty for their roles in the scheme. The jury also heard recordings featuring accused lobbyist Neil Clark, who died by suicide in March 2021.

Longstreth testified last month the scheme was hatched at a dinner during the inauguration weekend for former President Donald Trump in 2017 at a Washington D.C. restaurant.

Householder claimed he was not present at the dinner, but the prosecution highlighted emails and pictures that show Householder was in attendance.

The prosecutor also said Clark's comments proved that Householder led the conspiracy and the path to Householder was donations to "the speaker's (501) C4" Generation Now, though Householder has said he didn't control the account.

According to the prosecutor, Householder's deletion of texts, emails and contacts was evidence of concealment, "and it shows corrupt intent."

Details have not been released on formal sentencing for Householder and Borges.