Dayton Dragons GM Robert Murphy said Day Air Ballpark 'will have a major league look' after field renovations

The Dayton Dragons will make some changes to its Day Air Ballpark playing field.

The reconstruction will include new grass, infield mix, warning tracks, better drainage and irrigation, and field and bullpen mounds.

The current field reconstruction is the most significant in the ballpark's history and the first complete overhaul since 2011. The original field, built in 2000, lasted 12 years

“The field reconstruction is a major project, the first of many coming to Day Air Ballpark,” Dragon's President and General Manager, Robert Murphy said. “The new field will not only have a major league look but will also feature greatly improved drainage capacity to shorten or in some cases, eliminate rain delays going forward. The design changes will meet all the MLB compliance requirements for professional baseball standards.”

The organization says the Motz Group, a Southwest Ohio company will complete the upgrade to the stadium. They have previously completed field renovations for the Cincinnati Reds, Colorado Rockies, Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Ravens, FC Cincinnati, and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The project is expected to be completed prior to the start of the 2024 baseball season on April 5.