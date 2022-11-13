© 2022 WYSO
WYSO Weekend: November 13, 2022

Published November 13, 2022 at 6:16 PM EST
Lessons from the past in today's edition of WYSO Weekend.

  • The River Speaks: Today on The River Speaks – an oral history of the Little Miami River, we hear from 100 year old canoeist and conservationist Mike Fremont, who’s spent a lifetime enjoying and protecting the Little Miami River. The River Speaks is a collaboration with the Little Miami Watershed Network: their volunteers did the interviews and our community producer Jason Reynolds, shaped them into radio stories.
  • Veterans Day - A Father and Daughter Story of Forgiveness: Eric and Elizabeth Worthen, father and daughter from Dayton, share a story of forgiveness gained through honest and painful storytelling. Eric is a military veteran, who overcame PTSD to rebuild his relationship with Elizabeth.
  • The Bind that Ties: Uma Mullapudi lives in Beavercreek today – but she came to this country almost forty years ago from India. She first went to the San Francisco Bay Area, where she did hourly labor. She then came to the Miami Valley later. In this conversation with Libby Ballengee of Dayton, she talks about teaching meditation classes during the pandemic.
  • Jeopardy! Champion Returns: Dayton native Amy Schneider returned to Jeopardy! This past week. This time, competing in the Tournament of Champions. Schneider is the most winning female player of all time, and she’s the first openly transgender person to make the Tournament of Champions. WYSO’s Jason Reynolds asked her about all the attention she’s been getting.

Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney was introduced to WYSO by a friend and within a year of first tuning in became an avid listener and supporter. He began volunteering at the station in 1991 and began hosting Alpha Rhythms in February of 1992. Jerry joined the WYSO staff in 2007 as a host of All Things Considered and soon transitioned into hosting Morning Edition. In addition to now hosting All Things Considered, Jerry is the host and producer of WYSO Weekend, WYSO's weekly news and arts magazine. He has also produced several radio dramas for WYSO in collaboration with local theater companies. Jerry has won several Ohio AP awards as well as an award from PRINDI for his work with the WYSO news department. Jerry says that the best part of his job is being able to talk to people in the community and share their experiences with WYSO listeners.
