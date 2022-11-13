WYSO Weekend: November 13, 2022
Lessons from the past in today's edition of WYSO Weekend.
- The River Speaks: Today on The River Speaks – an oral history of the Little Miami River, we hear from 100 year old canoeist and conservationist Mike Fremont, who’s spent a lifetime enjoying and protecting the Little Miami River. The River Speaks is a collaboration with the Little Miami Watershed Network: their volunteers did the interviews and our community producer Jason Reynolds, shaped them into radio stories.
- Veterans Day - A Father and Daughter Story of Forgiveness: Eric and Elizabeth Worthen, father and daughter from Dayton, share a story of forgiveness gained through honest and painful storytelling. Eric is a military veteran, who overcame PTSD to rebuild his relationship with Elizabeth.
- The Bind that Ties: Uma Mullapudi lives in Beavercreek today – but she came to this country almost forty years ago from India. She first went to the San Francisco Bay Area, where she did hourly labor. She then came to the Miami Valley later. In this conversation with Libby Ballengee of Dayton, she talks about teaching meditation classes during the pandemic.
- Jeopardy! Champion Returns: Dayton native Amy Schneider returned to Jeopardy! This past week. This time, competing in the Tournament of Champions. Schneider is the most winning female player of all time, and she’s the first openly transgender person to make the Tournament of Champions. WYSO’s Jason Reynolds asked her about all the attention she’s been getting.