The Outside - 5/4/25
The audio for this episode has expired. Check the WYSO Music On Demand page for the most current available episodes.
Playlist for Ep. 205 (Rebroadcast), 5/4/25:
Mike Shiflet - Bedside
(from R/W volume 5 : Bedside / College View) | Amish | Bandcamp
Pete Swanson - College View
(from R/W volume 5 : Bedside / College View) | Amish | Bandcamp
Sarah Hennies performing Michael Ranta - Mharuva
(from Transists: Volume 1) | Important | Bandcamp
Derek Rogers - Apparent Weight
(from Saturations) | Greenup Industries | Bandcamp
Bill Orcutt - Not Reconciled / Pylon Pylon! / The Wild Psalms
(from How to Rescue Things) | Palallia | Bandcamp
Third Coast Percussion performing Elori Saxl - Drifts I
(from Drifts and Surfaces) | Western Vinyl | Bandcamp
Tigue performing Elori Saxl - Drifts II
(from Drifts and Surfaces) | Western Vinyl | Bandcamp
Infinity Window - Skull Theft
(from Artificial Midnight) | Arbor
