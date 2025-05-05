© 2025 WYSO
The Outside

The Outside - 5/4/25

By Evan Miller
Published May 5, 2025 at 7:12 PM EDT

The audio for this episode has expired. Check the WYSO Music On Demand page for the most current available episodes.

Playlist for Ep. 205 (Rebroadcast), 5/4/25:

Mike Shiflet - Bedside
(from R/W volume 5 : Bedside / College View) | Amish | Bandcamp

Pete Swanson - College View
(from R/W volume 5 : Bedside / College View) | Amish | Bandcamp

Sarah Hennies performing Michael Ranta - Mharuva
(from Transists: Volume 1) | Important | Bandcamp

Derek Rogers - Apparent Weight
(from Saturations) | Greenup Industries | Bandcamp

Bill Orcutt - Not Reconciled / Pylon Pylon! / The Wild Psalms
(from How to Rescue Things) | Palallia | Bandcamp

Third Coast Percussion performing Elori Saxl - Drifts I
(from Drifts and Surfaces) | Western Vinyl | Bandcamp

Tigue performing Elori Saxl - Drifts II
(from Drifts and Surfaces) | Western Vinyl | Bandcamp

Infinity Window - Skull Theft
(from Artificial Midnight) | Arbor

Tags
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands around the area, and hosts WYSO's Midday Music show. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
