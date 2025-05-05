The Outside - 5/4/25

The audio for this episode has expired. Check the WYSO Music On Demand page for the most current available episodes.

Playlist for Ep. 205 (Rebroadcast), 5/4/25:

Mike Shiflet - Bedside

(from R/W volume 5 : Bedside / College View) | Amish | Bandcamp

Pete Swanson - College View

(from R/W volume 5 : Bedside / College View) | Amish | Bandcamp

Sarah Hennies performing Michael Ranta - Mharuva

(from Transists: Volume 1) | Important | Bandcamp

Derek Rogers - Apparent Weight

(from Saturations) | Greenup Industries | Bandcamp

Bill Orcutt - Not Reconciled / Pylon Pylon! / The Wild Psalms

(from How to Rescue Things) | Palallia | Bandcamp

Third Coast Percussion performing Elori Saxl - Drifts I

(from Drifts and Surfaces) | Western Vinyl | Bandcamp

Tigue performing Elori Saxl - Drifts II

(from Drifts and Surfaces) | Western Vinyl | Bandcamp

Infinity Window - Skull Theft

(from Artificial Midnight) | Arbor

