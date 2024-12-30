The Outside - 12/29/24
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:
The Outside - 12/29/24
Playlist for Ep. 207, 12/29/24:
Susan Alcorn - A Tale Of Late December
(from Last Winter We Didn't Sing) | Thor's Rubber Hammer | Bandcamp
Mike Weis - Number One / Number Four / Number Eight
(from In Low Light (Music for the Winter Solstice)) | Notice | Bandcamp
Jeph Jerman - Winterist B
(from Winterist) | Falt | Bandcamp
Lapland Chamber Orchestra & John Storgårds performing Hans Abrahamsen - Schnee
(from Abrahamsen: Schnee) | Dacapo
Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.