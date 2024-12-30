WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 12/29/24 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 207, 12/29/24:

Susan Alcorn - A Tale Of Late December

(from Last Winter We Didn't Sing) | Thor's Rubber Hammer | Bandcamp

Mike Weis - Number One / Number Four / Number Eight

(from In Low Light (Music for the Winter Solstice)) | Notice | Bandcamp

Jeph Jerman - Winterist B

(from Winterist) | Falt | Bandcamp

Lapland Chamber Orchestra & John Storgårds performing Hans Abrahamsen - Schnee

(from Abrahamsen: Schnee) | Dacapo

