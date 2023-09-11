The Outside - 9/10/23
Playlist for Ep. 137 (Rebroadcast), 9/10/23:
Adrianne Munden-Dixon performing Phong Tran - Generation
(from Lung) | Gold Bolus | Bandcamp
Adrianne Munden-Dixon performing Cassie Wieland - Lung
(from Lung) | Gold Bolus | Bandcamp
MV Carbon & Charlemagne Palestine - Evaporating Whispers
(from Liquiddd Changesss) | Kill Rock Stars | Bandcamp
Mette Henriette - Drifting
(from Drifting) | ECM
Mette Henriette - Oversoar
(from Drifting) | ECM
Mette Henriette - Indrifting you
(from Drifting) | ECM
Kali Malone (with Stephen O'Malley and Lucy Railton) - Does Spring Hide Its Joy v2
(from Does Spring Hide Its Joy) | Ideologic Organ | Bandcamp
