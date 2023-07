WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 7/16/23 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 153, 7/16/23:

Nico Niquo - Esperanto

(from Esperanto) | Orange Milk | Bandcamp

Nico Niquo - Holofoil Firmament

(from Esperanto) | Orange Milk | Bandcamp

Nico Niquo - Blue Ecco

(from Esperanto) | Orange Milk | Bandcamp

Padna - Orange sherbert

(from rimessa truppa suite, Vol. 3) | Orange Milk | Bandcamp

Padna - A minor excursion

(from rimessa truppa suite, Vol. 3) | Orange Milk | Bandcamp

Padna - The lamp is low

(from rimessa truppa suite, Vol. 3) | Orange Milk | Bandcamp

Nick Storring - I

(from Music from Wéi 成为) | Orange Milk | Bandcamp

Nick Storring - II

(from Music from Wéi 成为) | Orange Milk | Bandcamp

Kyle Miller & Cotter Champlin performing Erich Barganier - Eight Falsehoods: I. Heavy

(from Eight Falsehoods) | Bandcamp

Kyle Miller & Cotter Champlin performing Erich Barganier - Eight Falsehoods: II. Angular

(from Eight Falsehoods) | Bandcamp

Kyle Miller & Cotter Champlin performing Erich Barganier - Eight Falsehoods: III. Dark

(from Eight Falsehoods) | Bandcamp

Seth Andrew Davis/Alex Cunningham/Damon Smith/Weasel Walter - Breath Melts Into Lead

(from Branches Choke) | Storm Cellar/Mother Brain | Bandcamp

Skinchanger - Decomposing Showpony

(from Skinchanger III) | Lurker Bias | Bandcamp

Skinchanger - Austere Chaos Part II: Angels Return

(from Skinchanger III) | Lurker Bias | Bandcamp

Bill Harris - We Are Along But Not The Same

(from Onomat) | Lurker Bias | Bandcamp

Bill Harris - Modern Bodies

(from Onomat) | Lurker Bias | Bandcamp

Bill Harris - The Superintendents

(from Onomat) | Lurker Bias | Bandcamp

Cocteau Twins - Lazy Calm

(from Victorialand) | 4AD

Cocteau Twins - Fluffy Tufts

(from Victorialand) | 4AD

Cocteau Twins - Throughout the Dark Months of April and May

(from Victorialand) | 4AD

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.