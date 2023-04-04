Studio Session: Elite Terrorism Modulus on The Outside

Dayton has long been a musical hotbed, with sounds ranging from the wide array of "conventional" acts to the long-active scene of noise and experimental music. The latest group to enter the latter ring is a new young group called Elite Terrorism Modulus. The quartet consists of Fred Grof on vocals, saxophone, and electronics, Danny Berg on bass and vocals, Chance Berberich on guitar, and Jaden Fisher on drums. Emerging from another Dayton out-music outfit Smiffmaff and The Salesmen, ETM make their performance debut on Monday April 3, 2023 at the recently-revived pool hall (and evolving DIY music outpost) Belmont Billiards, opening for Cincinnati's Fruit LoOops and Philadelphia's Morgan Garrett. Ahead of this show, the band stopped by WYSO's studios for a live performance and interview on The Outside, playing in full their upcoming debut album on Dayton/Columbus' revered experimental label Orange Milk Records.

For more information on the band, visit Elite Terrorism Modulus on Instagram and Bandcamp.