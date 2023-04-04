© 2023 WYSO
The Outside

Studio Session: Elite Terrorism Modulus on The Outside

By Evan Miller
Published April 4, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT
EliteTerrorismModulus.jpeg
@nopewave on Instagram
/
Elite Terrorism Modulus live at Belmont Billiards

Dayton has long been a musical hotbed, with sounds ranging from the wide array of "conventional" acts to the long-active scene of noise and experimental music. The latest group to enter the latter ring is a new young group called Elite Terrorism Modulus. The quartet consists of Fred Grof on vocals, saxophone, and electronics, Danny Berg on bass and vocals, Chance Berberich on guitar, and Jaden Fisher on drums. Emerging from another Dayton out-music outfit Smiffmaff and The Salesmen, ETM make their performance debut on Monday April 3, 2023 at the recently-revived pool hall (and evolving DIY music outpost) Belmont Billiards, opening for Cincinnati's Fruit LoOops and Philadelphia's Morgan Garrett. Ahead of this show, the band stopped by WYSO's studios for a live performance and interview on The Outside, playing in full their upcoming debut album on Dayton/Columbus' revered experimental label Orange Milk Records.

For more information on the band, visit Elite Terrorism Modulus on Instagram and Bandcamp.

The Outside MusicStudio Sessions
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands around the area, and hosts WYSO's Midday Music show. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
